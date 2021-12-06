Spacious home that has had many updates in the last five years. Kitchen has updated cabinets with lots of storage and with stainless steel appliances to remain with home. Living room with hardwood flooring. Brick fireplace with a beautiful handmade mantle. French doors leading to the spacious deck overlooking the level backyard. Spacious bath off the master bedroom. Two additional bedrooms on the main level. Potential fourth bedroom on lower level off the family room. Great home for a growing family. French doors leading to the patio. Full bath with walk-in shower on lower level. Paved drive with extra parking. Newer roof installed two years ago. Oversized garage for extra storage. A MUST SEE!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $174,900
