Cute cottage sitting on 4.2 acres. This home provides one level living with designated laundry area. This home offers 3 large bedrooms, one with French doors that lead to a deck. Home has pine wood walls throughout. This property has a second septic system that was used for a mobile home that is no longer on the property. Purchaser will need to have fireplaces checked out prior to use, owner did not use them. Septic tank was cleaned aprox. 2 yrs ago, water heater is 3 yrs, windows 9 yrs, and a brand new heat pump. These four acres provide endless possibilities, make an appointment today to check this property out for yourself. Home is occupied 24 hour notice is needed. Owner has 2 small dogs that will be crated during showings. Property is being SOLD AS IS, seller doing no repairs
3 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $175,000
