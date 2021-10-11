3 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $199,000

Take a ride through the country. Updates include 200 amp, new windows and siding in 2014. New roof metal roof 2020. Home has hughesnet for internet. Nice large deck on back of house. Enjoy the beautiful crooked creek waterfall, and swimming hole. Private location this is a must see!!!!!! Selling as is no warranties either expressed or implied. Information taken from tax card, appraisal and seller buyer to verify. More than likely this will need to be cash offer because of spring water, buyer to verify..