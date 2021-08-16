Welcome to River Knoll Farm ...a wonderland of nature and beauty! Approx. 3000 ft on the South Mayo River, secluded setting with updated home. 1 ac pond with zipline across and dock for fishing. River is very accessible with swing and firepit for entertaining. Several add'l building sites - one clearing on the right as you enter the property and a 5 ac meadow on a higher knoll. Farm includes hoop houses for vegetables, garden in the river bottoms, orchard, grapes, berries and more. Detached guest room with bath. Home features Hardie Board siding, metal roof and large deck on back. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, main bath features soaking tub, large tiled walk in shower. Laundry, craft area and mudroom near side entrance. Sunroom brings the outdoors in. RV pole barn, storage bldg.
3 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $550,000
