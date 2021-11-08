 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spencer - $83,000

Brick ranch home with hardwood floors throughout. Gas logs in living room. Metal roof and single car carport. Level lot with paved asphalt driveway. Utilities on main floor Call or text agent for showing Home being sold AS IS WHERE IS With no repairs being completed by the seller, code box-call/text listing agent for code. Laundry facilities located in one of the bedrooms

