3 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $320,000

Welcome to 67 Dove Lane! Located in the beautiful Edgewood community, this condominium is perfect for those wanting a break from some of the hassles of homeownership! Your monthly HOA fee includes, among several items: yearly real estate property taxes, exterior insurance, trash, yard maintenance, repairs to the exterior and a reserve fund for future repairs to the exterior (roof, painting, etc.). The size and the openness of the rooms is going to blow you away and just wait until you see the sunroom! It is divine! Custom, built-ins throughout, plantation shutters, double-pane/tilt-in windows, an updated kitchen, laundry room, handicap soaking tub - and mud room addition that connects to the oversize, single garage! Did we mention the BRAND NEW generator? What else do you need? A must see!