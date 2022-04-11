 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $320,000

Welcome to 67 Dove Lane! Located in the beautiful Edgewood community, this condominium is perfect for those wanting a break from some of the hassles of homeownership! Your monthly HOA fee includes, among several items: yearly real estate property taxes, exterior insurance, trash, yard maintenance, repairs to the exterior and a reserve fund for future repairs to the exterior (roof, painting, etc.). The size and the openness of the rooms is going to blow you away and just wait until you see the sunroom! It is divine! Custom, built-ins throughout, plantation shutters, double-pane/tilt-in windows, an updated kitchen, laundry room, handicap soaking tub - and mud room addition that connects to the oversize, single garage! Did we mention the BRAND NEW generator? What else do you need? A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isernia strikes back

Isernia strikes back

As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert