3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $157,500

Easy to maintain 3 BDR , 2 BTH brick ranch home in beautiful Stuart VA. This lovely well maintained home is conveniently located to Woolwine, Stuart and Martinsville VA. Updates to the home include : metal roof, central AC, kitchen improvements, replacement windows and interior painting to name a few. Enjoy the partial finished basement with single car garage as well as a covered carport on the upper level. The home is complete with a security system, underground pet fencing, water filtration system and backup gas propane heat. A perfect starter home, investment property or retirement home!

