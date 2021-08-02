Spacious well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. The kitchen has recently been updated with newly painted cabinets and a tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and bedrooms. Sliding glass doors leading to a deck off the dining room. Replacement windows on the main level, lots of closet/storage space, partially finished basement. home security system. One car garage under the carport. The metal roof, heating/air are less than 10 years old. There is a propane heater in the basement which is great for alternative/emergency heat. In addition to all the other features, there is an underground fence to keep your pets safe!
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $157,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Martinsville Grand jury didn't indict a man who twice was denied bail.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for his treatment.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Supervisors send the concept to the state for its approval -- which is expected.
Joe Henry Hampton, Howard Lee Hairston, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, John Clabon, James Luther Hairston and Francis DeSales Grayson were executed by electric chair for the 1949 rape of a 32-year-old white woman, the largest group execution for a single-victim crime in Virginia history.
Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North C…
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
- Updated
Henry County would like the change to occur in 2023.