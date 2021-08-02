 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $157,500

Spacious well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. The kitchen has recently been updated with newly painted cabinets and a tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area and bedrooms. Sliding glass doors leading to a deck off the dining room. Replacement windows on the main level, lots of closet/storage space, partially finished basement. home security system. One car garage under the carport. The metal roof, heating/air are less than 10 years old. There is a propane heater in the basement which is great for alternative/emergency heat. In addition to all the other features, there is an underground fence to keep your pets safe!

