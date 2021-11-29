 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $162,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $162,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $162,900

INVESTORS & Car enthusiast take a LOOK!! This property offers a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath rental house with a nice front porch and fencing between properties, small creek bordering right side & vinyl siding for easy maintenance. Also included is a 4 Bay Garage w/Grease Pit. & 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment included. #3rd Bay has wood stove heat. #4th Bay has attached carport. Long covered porch in front of apartment/garage area with metal roof. ADDRESS TO GARAGE/ APPARTMENT 2934 IRONBRIDGE RD. Call today for your tour of this unique Patrick County property!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert