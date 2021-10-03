Rental house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and 4 Bay Garage with Grease pit and attached carport storage area with 1/2 bath. & 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment included. #3rd garage has wood stove heat ducked.#4th bay garage in behind with attached carport. Long covered porch front of apartment/garage area with metal roof. Small creek apx. borderline on right side of cottage.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $172,900
