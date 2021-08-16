Recently Renovated Double Wide home sitting on a permanent block foundation. This home is set a quarter-mile off of the main road and offers lots of privacy and seclusion. It features a large back deck (mostly covered) that overlooks a small grassy field with a stream running through the bottom. The nearly 24 acres of land is mostly wooded and is rolling. There is also another building spot on the property with a driveway going to it. With moderate timber removal, the separate spot could feature almost 180 degrees of mountain views that can be seen through the trees. If your looking to find a home that you could sit out on the porch and only hear the stream running and maybe some wildlife, then this could be the one.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $209,000
