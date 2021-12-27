 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $275,000

Two Story, move-in ready home in a convenient location to the town of Stuart, Martinsville, Eden, Greensboro and Roanoke. This home has been well taken care of inside and out. Enjoy the open feel of cathedral ceilings in the spacious family room as well as a propane fireplace, perfect to sit around with friends & family on chilly days. Off of the large eat in kitchen is additional living space in the sunroom which also has its own built in heater. Many updates include new roofing, light fixtures upstairs and in family room. The hot water heater and well pump has been replaced within the last 2 years. Storage building will remain with the home.

