3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $424,950

Single level living at its best. Beautifully landscaped 2288 sf brick home on just over 12 acres in a neighborhood setting with to many upgrades to mention all. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a jacuzzi tub. Gleaming hardwood floors, new energy efficient windows, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, 2 new tankless hot water heaters, new window treatments, new high end water filtration system, and a dreamy chefs kitchen. The exterior is partially fenced and rich with beautiful landscaping, fruit trees, fenced in heated saltwater pool surrounded by a brick pool deck. During your walk outside take a peek in the oversized garage which can be used for RV parking, large recreational vehicles, or a mechanics dream garage. 1hr to Winston Salem NC; 50 min to Piedmont Triad International Airport