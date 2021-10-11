3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $499,900

 Skip to main content
Looking for privacy and seclusion? We've found it, and it also comes with 39.5 Ac. of land plus frontage on the Mayo River!!! This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath home has more to offer than meets the eye. The house has three bedrooms & two full baths on the main level, a finished basement with a family room, kitchen, another room that could make a 4th bedroom & a full bathroom. The upstairs of the home is also heated & cooled and would make two more large bedrooms. Also on the property is a detached two car garage with a full attic great for storage or even a guest house. The land is gently rolling with nature trails and road perfect for ATV's or walking. Three active streams run through the property and there is also frontage on the Mayo River. Farm equipment conveys.

