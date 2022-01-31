Photo of garage is sold either with rental house list price $152,100 OR separate. 3 bedroom 2 bath house used as a rental at present. Share well with garage which is for sale separate. Small creek borders right side Vinyl siding. Tenant must be given 24 hr. notice. Tenant presently using wood heat. Oil furnace in place not working at present.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $74,600
-
- Updated
