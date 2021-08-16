3 Bedroom Home in Stuart - $98,500

What a peaceful place to raise your children or retire! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch nestled in rural Patrick County on a paved secondary road with very little traffic was used as a second home since 2004. The kitchen and hallway have hardwood floors, carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl in the newly remodeled bathroom. It has been updated with new gutters and vinyl soffets, a new front door and replacement windows. There is a laundry/pantry, attached garage, whole house water filter, and the appliances convey with the house. Eleven miles to Stuart, 13 miles to Bassett, 21 miles to Martinsville, and 60 miles to Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, NC. Enjoy the quiet life in the country and view this house today.