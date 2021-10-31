New roof & many other updates. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Laundry room on the main level. Eat in kitchen in addition to the formal dining room. 2nd level is a large master bedroom and full bath. Almost 2 acres of level land.
4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $120,000
A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.
The new 600-acre Mayo River State Park is expected to open to the public in Henry County in the spring of next year.
Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.
Nicolas Hull: “Whether or not you realize it, Cari probably made your life a little bit happier or more beautiful, and we now charged to be stewards of the seeds that she planted."
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible for the area this afternoon and evening along with a threat for large hail or even …
Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.
There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
Pittsylvania County leaders are mourning the loss of a "rising star" within the governmental organization who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 5.
"I had a voter say to me when we came down to rural Virginia, 'Don't forget about us; Don't forget about rural Virginia,' and guess what: We're here. You're not forgotten. You are heard," said Ayala.
The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.