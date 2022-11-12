Beautiful brick ranch home built in 2017 on 4 acres. Home features laundry room on first floor. Granite countertops, two fireplaces one on first floor and other in basement. Nice Living area, bathroom and bedroom in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, attached garage leading into kitchen . This is a must see want last long!!! Information taken from tax card buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Axton - $320,000
