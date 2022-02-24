 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $100,000

One level living on crawl space with laundry located off carport. Original house was 2 bedrooms and 1 bath built in 1964 and in late 1970's additional 2 bedrooms was added on end of house. Hardwood floor under carpet in living room and part of the hallway. The home is being sold "as is", needs some updating and some TLC and this would make a wonderful home on a quiet dead end street. Single carport ( leading right in to the kitchen). Some furniture may be purchased. OUTBUILDING DOES NOT REMAIN. Listing agent is a licensed VA Broker and has 1/4 interest in this property.

