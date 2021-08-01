Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan with large, open rooms. The roof is brand new and was just installed in June of 2021! Adjacent to the formal living room is a main level suite with its own full bath, large bedroom, and an office/bonus room that would make a perfect main level laundry room. The suite also opens to the rear porch! There is an attached single car garage with a half bath (sink not working) and a floored space above that could be used as a loft, craft room, or for additional storage. The home currently does not have working HVAC and is being offered "as-is/where-is" and does need some updating and TLC, but with the right vision - it will be restored to its full glory!
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900
