 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $169,900

20 Acres with farm house in fair condition. Property has no restrictions for land use, creek runs entire length of back side of property, 2 car carport, multiple outbuildings including block 2 stall garage with electricity. Basement has cement floor with wood stove. Chest freezer in laundry room will convey along with washer and dryer

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday
Local News

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs
Local News

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert