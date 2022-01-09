Welcome to 2194 Fairystone Park Highway! Exuding quality, character and modern touches, this home is truly one of a kind! The brand new windows showcase natural sunlight throughout the home. The main level master suite and laundry room make way for your forever home. The two attached garage bays allows easy access for you while the massive covered porch will welcome your guests. Each room has spacious interior and walk-in closets await you in each bedroom. The basement provides additional storage. ALL NEW: roof, windows, two heat pumps, mini split, hot water heater, plumbing, electrical, flooring, walls, lights, appliances, roof, asphalt drive, quartz countertops, bathrooms. Enjoy the close proximity to Philpott Lake and Fairystone State Park! Square footage and lot size estimated.
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $325,000
