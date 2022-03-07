 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $349,900

Are you looking for a country log cabin to spend a relaxing weekend at? Look no more! This log cabin sits on 5 acres surrounded by woods. The wood tones thru out the home brings out the country charm the home has to offer. The kitchen has granite counter tops, deep stainless steel sink, remote controlled lighting over the sink & a drop in range so the chef of the home can chat with their guests. Walk out onto the deck from the kitchen to enjoy some sweet tea while enjoying a summer's breeze. You will find the master ensuite is on the main level. The basement has potential for a game room. Breaker box is set up to accommodate a generator. There is an equipment shed on the property for storage. The owner had the outside stained/treated approx. 3-4 years ago. Property info per owner.

