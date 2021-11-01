 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $429,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $429,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $429,900

Have you been looking for a slice of Heaven in the country?! Look no further! This home truly has it all! The home is newer than most in our area and offers three levels. It has spacious rooms and a floor plan that is amazing for entertaining. There is a workshop with a two car lean-on, a six stall barn with hay loft, and a three bay garage attached to barn with concrete pad that adds lots of character! The fifty acres is combined approximately 25 acre pasture and 25 acre wooded land, a 1/4 acre pond, as well as a creek! The basement walls are poured concrete and there is a stove that is ducted into the home as a backup source. The master suite offers an attached bath and walk-in closet. Come and check this home out for yourself!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday
Local News

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs
Local News

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert