4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $429,900

Have you been looking for a slice of Heaven in the country?! Look no further! This home truly has it all! The home is newer than most in our area and offers three levels. It has spacious rooms and a floor plan that is amazing for entertaining. There is a workshop with a two car lean-on, a six stall barn with hay loft, and a three bay garage attached to barn with concrete pad that adds lots of character! The fifty acres is combined approximately 25 acre pasture and 25 acre wooded land, a 1/4 acre pond, as well as a creek! The basement walls are poured concrete and there is a stove that is ducted into the home as a backup source. The master suite offers an attached bath and walk-in closet. Come and check this home out for yourself!