4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $550,000

Come view this stately historic, pre-civil war home. Handmade detail in all the doors and trim. Has a spiral staircase going all the way to the third floor with the two bonus/bedrooms. These two rooms do not have heat and are not included in the square footage. The travelers room does not connect to the inside of the home but if contractor could access would make a great master suite as it has plumbing for toilet and sink already. None of the bedrooms have closets due to age of home. Sold AS IS WHERE IS. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

