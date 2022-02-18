 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $599,000

Lots of country charm!!! Step back in time to this 2 story vintage farmhouse on Oak Level Rd. 100 acres of stunning scenery and secluded country living just waiting for you to create your dream farm! This farmhouse has been in the same family for generations and built with the wood from the property. Creeks wind around the entire property which would be perfect for horses or any kind of livestock. There is approximately 70 acres of pasture and 30 acres of wooded land. The creek runs between 5 and 10 feet wide around the property. The house has spring water with a spring house that has been recently updated with new electrical wire. This property has 2 barns and 2 hay barns with stalls for storage. All information taken from seller and webgis and must be verified for accuracy.

