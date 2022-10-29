 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $450,000

Come Home to this beautiful, open floor plan, farm house with a modern touch. Enjoy the sunrise from your back porch or from the dining room table and the sunset from the front of your home as you watch your horses frolic and play. This inviting 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath rests on 80+ acres, mostly wooded, has a living room with a comforting gaslog fireplace. Large master bedroom suite with a oversized bathroom and walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are of nice size. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar. There is also a Single wide trailer that is rentable and has it's own septic and well. Come see this beautiful property it wont last long!

