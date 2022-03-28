4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $119,900

Welcome to the perfect starter home for your growing family! Come take a look and fall in love with the open floor plan and the beautiful hardwood floors throughout this cozy abode! The heat pump is only 3 years old! Don't miss the nearly finished basement with outside patio. Take a peek at the level, fenced-in backyard, ideal for entertaining friends and family. Centrally located in Collinsville and close to 220 bypass. Lots of updates! This home will go quickly, call us to schedule your appointment. All offers are due on Sunday, 2/26/2022 at 5PM.