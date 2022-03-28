 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $119,900

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $119,900

Welcome to the perfect starter home for your growing family! Come take a look and fall in love with the open floor plan and the beautiful hardwood floors throughout this cozy abode! The heat pump is only 3 years old! Don't miss the nearly finished basement with outside patio. Take a peek at the level, fenced-in backyard, ideal for entertaining friends and family. Centrally located in Collinsville and close to 220 bypass. Lots of updates! This home will go quickly, call us to schedule your appointment. All offers are due on Sunday, 2/26/2022 at 5PM.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Scores for Tuesday, March 22

Area Scores for Tuesday, March 22

Abigail Epperson threw a no-hitter for Patrick County in a 11-1 win over Floyd County in Stuart Tuesday night. That plus other scores from around the area Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert