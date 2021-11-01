Wonderful large home in Collinsville. Three bedrooms on the main level with two baths. Beautiful wood floors in living area and bedrooms. The bathrooms have been updated with waterproof vinyl plank flooring. Very roomy dining/den/kitchen area opens to the back yard patio. Living room has a fireplace and large picture window. The lower level will surprise you with a spacious family room and guest bedroom. All flooring has been just recently updated with vinyl plank. Laundry room has plenty of space for a workshop and storage. The water heater is new. This home also has a huge level back yard for entertaining or gardening. Please call your agent for a showing. This home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900
