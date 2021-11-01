 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900

Wonderful large home in Collinsville. Three bedrooms on the main level with two baths. Beautiful wood floors in living area and bedrooms. The bathrooms have been updated with waterproof vinyl plank flooring. Very roomy dining/den/kitchen area opens to the back yard patio. Living room has a fireplace and large picture window. The lower level will surprise you with a spacious family room and guest bedroom. All flooring has been just recently updated with vinyl plank. Laundry room has plenty of space for a workshop and storage. The water heater is new. This home also has a huge level back yard for entertaining or gardening. Please call your agent for a showing. This home will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday
Local News

COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs
Local News

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert