4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $199,900

Well maintained brick & vinyl home in the heart of Collinsville! This freshly painted home has new carpet in the dining room & family room. The windows were replaced 2010/roof 2015. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. The master bedroom floor was replaced with bamboo in 2018. There is a concrete RV pad with electric, and sewer/water hookup. There are gas logs in the living room on the main level and a wood burning fireplace in the den in basement. Schedule your showing today! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

