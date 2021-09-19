Welcome to 115 Homestead Trail in Collinsville! This two story tutor offers a wooded view in an amazing neighborhood and space for any size family! The basement is partially finished with a family room and half bath, as well as an unfinished section for storage and lawn equipment. The paint colors are mostly neutral and the fireplaces will be perfect this winter! Also, did you see that covered front porch?! Tour this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $219,900
