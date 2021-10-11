Welcome to this custom built, one owner home with quality construction. It features beautiful moldings and oversized Anderson Palladian windows. Home has a large eat in kitchen that adjoins a spacious family room that includes a fireplace and a deck overlooking a beautiful wooded area. The master suite has an incredible full bath with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. Laundry room is on second level. Upstairs landing is perfect for a sitting area with a large picture window overlooking the beautifully landscaped front yard. There is a large unfinished basement with fireplace and has been plumbed for a full bath. Large 2 car garage is attached. Home has had many upgrades within the last 5 years including architectural roof and heating/cooling system.
4 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $315,000
