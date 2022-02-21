4 Bedroom Home in Danville - $179,900

Have you been looking for paradise tucked in the woods surrounded by woods and privacy? Look no further than 215 Saddle Road Danville! Just passed Axton on 58, this home is convenient to Danville, Martinsville and close to 220 also. There are amenities close by, but you keep the peaceful living of the country. All of the areas of this home are spacious and the master suite is amazing! The deck area is nice for grilling and enjoying company. With over eight acres of land, your children can ride four wheelers, you can have horses, the possibilities are endless! Come check out this little piece of heaven. Call to schedule your appointment today! Lot size and dimensions are estimated. **Address is 215 Saddle Road Danville, VA.**