4 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $419,000

Large acreage and 1 owner 2 story brick home with full basement, attached 2 car garage, detached 20x26 carport, and long paved drive. Great setting and private location with home located near middle of the acreage. Roughly 6 acres open with roughly 5 acres fenced. Creek and good property for livestock. Timber has not been cut for 50 years. Well landscaped and covered front slate porch, stamped concrete walkways and patio. Recent updates include hardwood/carpet, 2 sets of gas logs in Fall 2021, well pump and pressure tank. Great property. Convenient to Philpott Lake and Ferrum College. Mixture of open and wooded land. Taxes, acreage and sq. footage based on county records. Property in county land use program.

