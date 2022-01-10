 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $174,900

  • Updated
Well kept 4 bedroom, 2 bath Spacious home over 2000 sq ft on 5.676 acres with a New metal roof, and new HVAC system installed in 2020. New well pump and sand filter installed in 2021. Don't miss out on this Move in Ready Home!

