4 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $179,900

On Wednesday morning Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher arrived at the Henry County Administration Building with a letter signed by Mayor Kathy Lawson and delivered it to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
Tim Hall, county administrator and Public Service Authority (PSA) general manager, announced his intention to retire today during the Henry Co…
Five local students have recently completed coursework in elementary education with Longwood University through New College Institute (NCI) an…
A scholarship at P&HCC is being established in memory of Amy Thompson Ferguson, a Henry County school teacher who died earlier this year d…
A Stoneville, N.C. man has been arrested in Henry County and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
About 150 people recently attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair in Martinsville.
A 38-year-old mother of three headed to Martinsville from her home in Stoneville, North Carolina 20 years ago and has never been seen or heard from since.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
Three vehicles collided on Memorial Boulevard near the intersection with Commonwealth Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.