4 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $249,900

Situated on over 5 acres, this home is perfect for the large family. In addition to an open and spacious great room, there is an additional large family room that can be used by the kids as a tv or game room. The sizeable master bedroom has a considerable walk-in closet and adjoining master bathroom with double sinks, shower, and soaking tub. The kitchen with the large center island also has a walk-in pantry, gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Outside, you will see a beautiful back yard, small shed used for storage and a large barn. A beautiful country setting just a few minutes from town. Call today for your appointment to view!

