4 Bedroom Home in Henry - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Henry - $225,000

Well maintained, one level home within 1 mile of Salthouse Branch Campground and Philpott Lake. This home offers a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge laundry with pantry on the entry level. Split bedroom design with primary BR on one side and other BRs on opposite side. Gas log fireplace in living room, walk-in closets in all entry bedrooms. Beautiful covered front porch, back deck, garden space and so much more! This home also includes an apartment on the lower level with kitchen, dining area, living room, 1 bedroom (potential for 2 bedrooms), and a full bathroom. The lower level also includes a 1 car garage and a workshop or storage space.

