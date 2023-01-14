 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Henry - $399,000

LIKE NEW, 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME ON 9 ACRES WITH DETACHED GARAGE, PAD FOR RV AND BASKETBALL COURT. THIS WOULD MAKE A GREAT MINI FARM WITH EVERYTHING IN PLACE INCLUDING STREAM ON PROPERTY. READY FOR YOU TO ADD YOUR PERSONAL TOUCH. INSPECTIONS WELCOME FOR BUYER INFORMATION ONLY. PROPERTY BEING SOLD ''AS IS'' WITH NO REPAIRS BY SELLER. SO MUCH POTENTIAL WITH THIS ONE AND SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED!

