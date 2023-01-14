LIKE NEW, 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME ON 9 ACRES WITH DETACHED GARAGE, PAD FOR RV AND BASKETBALL COURT. THIS WOULD MAKE A GREAT MINI FARM WITH EVERYTHING IN PLACE INCLUDING STREAM ON PROPERTY. READY FOR YOU TO ADD YOUR PERSONAL TOUCH. INSPECTIONS WELCOME FOR BUYER INFORMATION ONLY. PROPERTY BEING SOLD ''AS IS'' WITH NO REPAIRS BY SELLER. SO MUCH POTENTIAL WITH THIS ONE AND SELLERS ARE MOTIVATED!
4 Bedroom Home in Henry - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They bamboozled us:" Couple who went for housing help in Danville were dropped off homeless in Martinsville
Star Bullock and Barry Williams were dropped off in Martinsville Dec. 28 by a Danville company they went to for help getting housing. They are intent on making sure what happens to them does not keep happening to others.
Fieldale man guilty of abuse and neglect, now facing charges of propositioning 12-year-old girl for sex
A Fieldale man has been sentenced for his part in the death of Christina Draper, and a Fieldale woman is scheduled to have her trial on the ma…
Police Chief Rob Fincher: "They were brought here and told to fend for themselves basically, and that upsets us."
Pearson, Rawls and Mayor LC Jones voted to accept the resolution ending reversion, and incumbents Martin and Lawson voted against it.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases an…
Reversion is dead, utility rates are likely to rise and concerns over an increasing homeless population uptown were aired at a marathon City C…
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Property owners in Martinsville are learning this week their values have increased dramatically since the last reassessment, but that doesn't …
Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared towards industrial and technical applications, will invest $3.1 …
Martinsville's Ron Epperly and Keith Sanders, and Stuart's Scott Jensen, will work as clock operators for Monday's CFP National Championship game.