Have you been looking for a quaint farmhouse with water frontage?! Welcome to 8335 Chatham Road! This home borders Leatherwood Creek all the way down the left side. You own half the creek, see recent survey attached. Growing family? The entire upstairs is perfect for the kids! There is a loft area and potential of three bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs offers a bedroom, living room and dining room. The septic was recently inspected and cleaned, the electric panel is brand new. Did you see the three bay shed and outbuilding? Home has replacement windows. The gas furnace is brand new, installed November 2021. Black asphalt roof to be installed in two weeks. Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $115,000
