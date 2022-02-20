This home is an investor's dream. Lots of upgrades! Upgrades include a new Kitchen Island, a new stain steel dishwasher, and a microwave. Lots of natural light, large rooms for entertaining, fenced-in backyard with Playset, a formal dining room for family meals and get-togethers, the side porch is great for that cup of coffee or lemonade in the summertime—new cooling and heating system. It also has a cozy fireplace to enjoy! Perfect For a young couple or investor! Cash and conventional loans only! Sq ft is estimated and lot size per tax ticket.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Samone Natalie Pacheco, 21, of Martinsville, was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for two counts of arson of personal property …
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $100,000, the release stated. In addition, three vehicles, four firearms, two sets of body armor and $67,486 in U.S. currency was seized during the investigation, the release stated.
A new jail and the inevitability of Martinsville reverting to a town were the overriding stressors presented at a recent Henry County budget p…
A Halifax County man with known ties to Henry County is missing and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating him.
Matthew Eric Bauer, 45, of Stuart, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Fairystone Park Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.
Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:
A Hopewell man who dealt crack cocaine to his addicted mother and became what federal authorities described as a large-scale trafficker of heroin and methamphetamine in the Richmond region at 22 years old, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Richmond to more than 15 years in prison.
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the Board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott and Jewell Drewery.
These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year.