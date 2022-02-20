 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $120,000

This home is an investor's dream. Lots of upgrades! Upgrades include a new Kitchen Island, a new stain steel dishwasher, and a microwave. Lots of natural light, large rooms for entertaining, fenced-in backyard with Playset, a formal dining room for family meals and get-togethers, the side porch is great for that cup of coffee or lemonade in the summertime—new cooling and heating system. It also has a cozy fireplace to enjoy! Perfect For a young couple or investor! Cash and conventional loans only! Sq ft is estimated and lot size per tax ticket.

