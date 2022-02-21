 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $137,500

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $137,500

Welcome to this private paradise in the woods found in Druid Hills! A 4 Br 2 bath home that is found on over an acre on a quiet cul de sac. The main floor has lots of room with a comfy living room , heated by a masonry fireplace when it gets cold in the winter! A large bedroom with ample closet space is also found on main floor with a full bathroom across the hall way. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry for a simple cook or an executive chef! The second floor features three spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom. Each Bedroom has plenty of closet space and storage and one bedroom is a loft like style overlooking the living room area! There are multiple decks on the home which overlook the front and back yards. The front of the property has a small stream/branch .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert