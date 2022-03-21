This home has lots of potential and close to everything in town with a out in the country feeling. This will not last long! Sold as is where is and no repairs. Will not qualify for any government loan. All information taken from the Webgis in Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. The acreage was measured using the Henry County Webgis site and must be verified for accuracy.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $140,000
