4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $169,000

Just shy of 1 acre this home features a Trane high efficiency heat pump, new water line from well, new water pressure tank, inline water filters, West windows (with lifetime warranty) all new plumbing, freshly painted walls, handicapped accessible master suite, 24' x 12' sunroom. 1 bedroom doesn't have a closet. Chimney for a wood stove in basement. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and or seller.