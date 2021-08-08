Own a part of history here in Martinsville! Per seller, the property is part of the local Martinsville Historical district (attached document). Make it an AirB&B, commercial office space, or a beautiful family home in the heart of Martinsville! Enough space even for extend family! Antique engraved door knobs, wood stair railing craftsmanship and door/window trim of old time, fireplaces in almost every room, high ceilings, transom windows above most door ways, and more! Large covered porch on front to relax! So many possibilities, come see to imagine! Updated some electrical and two heat pumps/gas backup. Information per seller and city records.
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: Former Patrick County basketball player get three years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
A Martinsville woman has been sentenced for endangering the life of her granddaughter in the first of two charges related to the same child on separate occasions.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
WATCH NOW: Wayne Draper's TAD Space brings modern workplace, events configuration to Uptown Martinsville
After a career in corporate America, area native Wayne Draper brings business space concept back to his hometown with TAD Space.
- Updated
Smoke was spotted, but the roof wasn't penetrated.
- Updated
The board could decide in early September to reverse that policy.
- Updated
Classes begin on Monday, and the return to school is a concerned because so few students are vaccinated against the virus.