4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $199,900

Own a part of history here in Martinsville! Per seller, the property is part of the local Martinsville Historical district (attached document). Make it an AirB&B, commercial office space, or a beautiful family home in the heart of Martinsville! Enough space even for extend family! Antique engraved door knobs, wood stair railing craftsmanship and door/window trim of old time, fireplaces in almost every room, high ceilings, transom windows above most door ways, and more! Large covered porch on front to relax! So many possibilities, come see to imagine! Updated some electrical and two heat pumps/gas backup. Information per seller and city records.