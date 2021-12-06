One level living - Spacious 2052 square foot 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home. 1.029 acres with mountain views. Massive family room with gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining area, dining room, Awesome master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, den/office, utility/laundry room. Paved drive, 6x8 front porch, 12x20 rear deck, storage building and much much more . . .
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Three Bassett residents have been arrested as a result of an investigation into a rash of thefts in Patrick County over the past several months.
No sir, David Morse can take the witness stand one sandwich short of a picnic and his butt-quack showing and not even know it.
No one was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Martinsville.
The trial of a retired Henry County investigator charged in the shooting death of his wife paused abruptly on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
More than 70 people attended a four-hour marathon public hearing by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thanksgiving Eve, and when it …
Bassett football senior Simeon Walker-Muse and coach Brandon Johnson were given the top honors in the district after leading the team this season. Find the full All-Piedmont District football list here.
The Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Bassett girls basketball teams both opened the season on Tuesday.
Henry County has joined its neighbors in Pittsylvania County in declaring an immediate ban on all outdoor burning.