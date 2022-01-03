 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $204,900

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $204,900

Beautiful Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Majority of living space on one level. Owner has taken great pride in home to maintain condition. Extra living space in the finished basement. Home has 2 car garage. Owner has made improvements to property including a new stone walkway, landscaping rocks, new carpet in bedroom in basement, new ceiling tiles in basement, listing agent has list of items completed for the property. Owner will be leaving some of the furniture in the home, please ask listing agent for list. This home is MOVE IN READY!!! Close to amenities, within walking distance to Lake Lanier, and close to Forest Park Country Club. Schedule your showing appointment TODAY!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Season's first snow forecast

Season's first snow forecast

Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert