 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $209,000

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $209,000

4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $209,000

Wonderful opportunity. Brick home on 4.323 acres featuring 3,235 Sf with an indoor pool, sunken living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Patio and dining room, plus an office. All this and near parks, rivers and trails for canoeing and hiking, or just enjoy the indoor pool year round. One of kind home. Needs TLC and updates. Will not finance FHA, VA, or USDA. All information to be verified by purchaser.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ELECTION 2021: Live updated returns

LOCAL RACES Collinsville District Board of Supervisor6 precincts of 7 reportingJoseph A. "Joe" Bryant 1,595 Votes 57.6%Andrew C. Palmer 1,161 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert