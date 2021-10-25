This home is in a great location - literally a minute away from Forest Park golf course, the Dick and Willie Trail, and Lake Lanier, the most beautiful parts of Martinsville! Two more minutes away is Third Bay Cafe, Hamlet Kitchen, Foodlion, the main post office, and many other retail and professional spaces. This home's layout is large enough to accommodate multi-generational living due to the lower level having not only the garage but also its own separate entrance, along with a living room with a fireplace, a full bath, bonus room, and bedroom. The first floor has been well cared for, and there are hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room, dining room, hall, and foyer.. The kitchen overlooks the family room and sunroom. Gas furnace, a/c, and roof were replaced apx 2017!
4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $210,000
