4 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

  Updated
Welcome to the lovely 808 Clarke! Have you been looking for a home that sits close to all the amenities and offers plenty of space for your family?! Look no further! This home will entertain your family with indoor and outdoor spaces. The finished basement has a bonus room with fireplace and bath, and the carport off the kitchen will make you a great host for gatherings. The oversized back deck is spacious and leads to a level, fenced back yard. The kitchen opens to the dining area and offers a newer cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tiled floors and newer appliances. All the hardwoods were refinished in 2019 and the roof is only a year old! Landscaping was new in 2020. Come see this beauty while it's available!

